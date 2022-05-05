MASSENA — When it comes to the top women in the manufacturing industry, count Arconic Massena LLC Plant Manager Eowyn Hewey among them.
Ms. Hewey has been named a 2022 STEP Ahead Award honoree by The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.
STEP stands for science, technology, engineering and production. The award honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers across all levels of the manufacturing industry.
Ms. Hewey was among 130 recipients who were honored during an in-person gala on April 28 in Washington, D.C. The nomination was submitted last fall, and she recently learned that she was among the honorees.
“Somebody in my company nominated me, and I happened to be accepted and awarded,” she said.
Ms. Hewey has been in the manufacturing industry for 27 years and was named plant manager last June.
“I didn’t really have an interest when I came out of college. I didn’t know what I wanted to do and happened upon it,” she said. “I got my first job at Reynolds Metal through the Olsten Temporary Staffing Service. It was called the computer control room operator, and that’s how I started in the smelter. I did that job for three years.”
After that, she applied to be a first line supervisor, “and that started my career path. Looking back over 27 years, I can’t imagine doing anything else. I hadn’t thought that manufacturing was for me, but clearly it was and I’ve just enjoyed every step of the way,” she said.
It’s a busy day for Ms. Hewey as plant manager.
“I start my day out with daily management. I walk through pretty much the entire manufacturing footprint and look at statistics or productivity levels and achievements over the last 24 hours,” she said. “We do that in my lead team for the first hour of the day, and then we have a daily management meeting where we talk about what we did in the last 24 hours and what we have going on in the next 24 hours. That kind of takes up my morning.”
The remainder of the day could involve anything from dealing with supply issues and looking at inventory, to working on productivity projects and determining capital projects.
“Obviously, there’s the forecasting and understanding the financial side of the business and where we are today toward our monthly goal and our quarterly goal,” Ms. Hewey said.
She had an opportunity to step away from that for a few days when she traveled to Washington to be honored at the gala.
“It was fabulous. It was at the National Building Museum, which was this gigantic hall. The Manufacturing Institute folks had it all set up. We had a live performer. My company rented a table, so it was myself and my fiance, Tim Doud, and then eight other co-workers including my boss and two former bosses. So, I had a table full of supporters. The Arconic Foundation is a supporter of the Manufacturing Institute, so the president of the Arconic Foundation was there,” she said.
It was an opportunity not only to be honored, but to meet with other women in the same profession and share experiences with others who have a passion for manufacturing.
“I’ve been in aluminum either on the smelting side or now on the fabricating and extrusion side for 27 years, and it’s very rare that I get in a room that is a majority of women, let alone all women,” Ms. Hewey said.
In a news release, Manufacturing Institute President Carolyn Lee said women like Ms. Hewey are role models for others.
“The STEP Ahead Awards are central to the industry’s efforts to recognize and empower women,” she said. “Manufacturing is averaging more than 800,000 open jobs a month in the past year, and we can’t close that gap without closing the gender gap. Our Honorees and Emerging Leaders serve as role models and have their own multiplier effect on the number of women in the workforce, paying it forward to help others find their way into a successful, rewarding career in modern manufacturing.”
