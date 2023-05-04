Arconic officials announced Thursday that they had “entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.” Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Local officials are waiting to see what impact, if any, the sale of Arconic to Apollo Funds will have on the Massena operation.

“Change always makes people nervous and uncomfortable. A change like this is no exception. It is my hope that with the power deal that was reached with NYPA, any business here in the Massena area would have a strong advantage in its production with the low cost of energy,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.

