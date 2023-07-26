Arconic shareholders approve company’s pending acquisition by Apollo Funds

The sale of Arconic moved a step forward when its shareholders approved the company’s pending acquisition by Apollo Funds. Approximately 99% of the shares voted were in favor of the merger. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The sale of Arconic moved a step forward when its shareholders approved the company’s pending acquisition by Apollo Funds.

In a news release issued by the company on Tuesday, Arconic officials said the vote took place during a special meeting of its shareholders. Approximately 99% of the shares voted were in favor of the merger. That represents approximately 76% of the total outstanding shares of Arconic common stock as of June 12, the recorded date for the special meeting.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

