While retailers got the go-ahead to reopen Friday, area banks won’t quite open their doors to patrons.
Bank branches will remain closed, although they were deemed essential businesses back in March.
Area banks decided to shut their offices and branches, but continued to offer drive-through windows and online banking during the shutdown of the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Watertown Savings Bank officials said their opening will wait another week or so.
