WATERTOWN — Cathie Ellsworth and her partners had no interest in Black Friday.
The owners of Paddock Art & Antiques were getting ready for the busiest day of holiday shopping for north country merchants — small business Saturday.
They were in their antique shop in the Paddock Arcade, where they hope will be busy later this morning with shoppers looking for those perfect Christmas gifts.
On Friday afternoon, she, partner Lynn Chavoustie and her daughter Kira Elliot were putting up holiday decorations, restocking shelves and cleaning up their shop to get ready for the big day.
“We look forward to it all year,” Ms. Ellsworth said.
Small Business Saturday — with its mantra “shop local” is equivalent to Black Friday for these merchants.
As it has done for the past seven years, Watertown First, a local group that helps boost and raise the visibility of local business in downtown Watertown, has put together the annual holiday event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the event to go virtual and prevented shoppers from flocking to the Paddock Arcade. But this year, for craft and other vendors, special discounts in stores around the city and, of course, the man in the red suit and white beard will be back.
This year, a dozen vendors in the arcade will be joined by a second location in the former storefront that housed Downtown Julie Brown ReMarket, 40 Public Square, with another dozen vendors selling their wares. The Grinch also will be there.
Some businesses that aren’t normally open on Saturdays are participating and will open their doors for the event.
And shoppers don’t have to worry about supply chain issues. Local merchants say their shelves are well stocked.
Watertown First Executive Director Amanda Stickel is excited about the prospect of attracting as many as 500 local shoppers.
“We’re encouraging shoppers to stop by both locations,” she said.
In recent days, Watertown First and merchants have been handing out fliers listing local businesses participating in Small Business Saturday.
For the first year, the Watertown Downtown Business Association also is directly involved in organizing the event, with 41 businesses participating.
Joseph Wessner, president of the DBA, said it’s the one day of the year that’s totally devoted to local businesses.
“It’s gets local attention,” he said.
Shopkeeper Trina Decastro, who owns Luxebelle in the Franklin Building, doesn’t know exactly what to expect from the day.
She opened women’s clothing and children’s dance wear shop last month, so it’s her first Small Business Saturday.
She’s offering a 30% off storewide sale to celebrate the occasion.
“We have a lot of new items in the store,” she said.
Other north country communities, such as Sackets Harbor, also have their own Small Business Saturday promotions.
While there is no singular event planned in Lewis County, small businesses are a big part of the economy. Many are hosting open house events with various raffles, discounts, drinks and even cookies.
Throughout the county, but especially in Lowville, villages have clusters of businesses offering artisan-made goods and gift certificates for services or facilities.
Croghan’s village-wide Christmas celebration, Maple & Mistletoe, is being held to coincide with the small business shopping day.
The rural county also has a number of farm stores, art studios and other remote shops hoping to lure people off the beaten track.
The Foothills Market on Route 12 in West Lowville, opened Oct. 8 by owners Jennifer and Christopher Kain, features hand-crafted items, antiques, historical memorabilia, collectables and unique creations by dozens of local vendors and artists.
“I would just like to see the community get out and come not just to visit our shop but all the other local shops,” Mrs. Kain said. “I know the big stores are having trouble with their supply chains, but we’re not here ... where we have more unique things and our shelves are full.”
A list of many Small Business Saturday open houses around the county can be found at the county Chamber of Commerce website, www.adirondackstughill.com/celebrate-local-businesses.
Times staff writer Julie Abbass contributed to this story.
