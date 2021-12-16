WATERTOWN — The city Planning Board granted a six-month extension to demolish an Arsenal Street building for a planned car wash at the site.
The extension was given last week because the Pittsford company that’s opening a car wash has not started demolition work of the former DealMaker Auto Group Honda dealership at 1068 Arsenal St.
In June, the Planning Board approved a two-lot subdivision of the site that allowed Prime LLC, which is owned by developer P.J. Simao, to sell an acre site on the eastern half of the property to the owners of Tommy’s Express Car Wash.
Site plans for the 4,553-square-foot building were approved in August and the demolition was supposed to begin in six weeks, but the company was unable to start that work. Demolition is now slated to begin in the spring.
Prime LLC had to apply for the demolition extension, City Planner Geoffrey T. Urda said.
The car wash plans to employ four to five workers on each shift and be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The car wash will be operated automatically with vehicles running along a conveyor belt. The car wash will include 19 vacuum stations.
Mr. Simao has said he does not have plans for the other 1.83-acre parcel.
