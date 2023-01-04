POTSDAM — SLC Arts is launching an arts entrepreneurship workshop for those interested in St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson counties.
The Arts Entrepreneurship Bootcamp is a series of 12 classes that aims to help artists turn their creative passions into a business.
“The bootcamp will focus on cultivating the knowledge and skills necessary to launch and maintain a successful creative business,” said SLC Arts marketing manager Katharine Dinneen. “Class topics include entrepreneurship, business basics, launching a creative business, selling and pricing your work, e-commerce, marketing, diversifying your income, and bookkeeping.”
The classes will be taught by different instructors and panelists including Robin Blakely from the Creative Centers of America, Jennifer McCluskey from the Small Business Development Center, Zach Hobbs from the Adirondack North Country Association, Peter Paul from Minima-Maxima, Nicole Ouelette from Breaking Even Communications, and more.
“We will also have a marketing panel and a final panel made up of regional artists and business professionals who work in creative fields,” Ms. Dinneen said.
This bootcamp is the first of its kind offered by the SLC Arts and is open for all ages but is geared more toward adults.
“This first course is designed specifically for visual artists who plan to sell their work,” Ms. Dinneen said. “Artists can be newly starting out on their journey, looking to take a long time hobby to a more professional level, or looking to learn more about managing an existing business.”
The bootcamp will be six weeks long and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 14 to March 23 at the St. Lawrence County IDA in Canton.
The bootcamp is based on a “pay what you can registration” with a $50 minimum registration fee. According to Ms. Dinneen, this learning opportunity is valued at $1,000.
“The Arts Entrepreneurship Bootcamp offers a unique, affordable opportunity for artists who want to take the next step with their creative businesses,” she said.
At the end of the bootcamp, participants will receive a certificate of completion as well as valuable knowledge.
“Participants will learn that it is possible to earn a living as an artist, even living in a rural area like the north country,” she said. “Participants will receive a certificate of completion as well as valuable knowledge and insight that could change their creative lives.”
