Arts Entrepreneurship Bootcamp launches next month in Canton

Claudia Coyne, of Utica, looks at high-fire stoneware from Isaac Jude Pottery, Potsdam, during the 2014 Remington Arts Festival hosted by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council in Canton. SLC Arts is launching an Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, a series of 12 classes that aim to help artists turn their creative passions into a business. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — SLC Arts is launching an arts entrepreneurship workshop for those interested in St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson counties.

The Arts Entrepreneurship Bootcamp is a series of 12 classes that aims to help artists turn their creative passions into a business.

