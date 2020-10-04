WATERTOWN — In spite of, or maybe because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many vendors at the Watertown Farm & Craft Market say they’ve had a better-than-usual season.
Kayla S. Perry, the market manager, said some vendors reported their best turnaround in four years or more.
“When people came out, they came out with a purpose, and this year, with limited options, it was nice for people to be able to get outside, have some interaction and get some normalcy,” she said.
Since May 27, the market has opened every Wednesday along Washington Street, in front of City Hall, the Flower Memorial Library and the Dulles State Office Building. At the start, only food-related and produce vendors were allowed to set up their tents, but Ms. Perry said as restrictions were loosened, more vendors were able to set up shop.
“In vendor terms, we were very happy with the turnout,” she said.
Duane S. Bender, who owns the Bender Busy Bee Honey company along with his wife, has been at the farmer’s market every Wednesday since May. He said while it would’ve been nice to have even more vendors this year, his own sales have been just as good as any other year.
“We would’ve liked to see a few more weekend festivals as well this year, but it is what it is,” he said. “For our stall, it’s been average, maybe a little higher because of the lack of anything else to visit.”
Rhonda V. LaMont, co-owner of the Lamont’s Food Fair truck that’s set up in the middle of the market every Wednesday, said fewer people than usual visited her truck this year. With many people still working from home, the truck missed out on office workers coming out for lunch.
“Throughout the whole season, it’s been lower,” Mrs. LaMont said.
Robin G. Hammond, co-owner of Timmy Crack Corn, said the season for her business has been just as successful as past years, if not more.
“The season has been excellent, we were meeting a lot of our totals from last year,” she said.
Customers visiting the market this year were required to wear their masks at all times, keep their distance from other patrons and were not allowed to interact with the wares for sale before purchasing them. Mrs. Hammond said almost all of her customers were more than happy to follow those rules, and she rarely had to ask anyone to put their masks on.
Mrs. LaMont said she too had no major issues with masks or social distancing with her employees or customers.
The Watertown Farm & Craft Market will be open for one more day, this Wednesday, before the end of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.