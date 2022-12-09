WATERTOWN — Visitors to the Salmon Run Mall can soon work out at Planet Fitness and then head next door to buy a couch.

An Ashley Furniture store is opening up in a part of the space previously occupied by Gander Mountain, next to Planet Fitness.

Ashley Furniture to open Salmon Run Mall store

Construction continues Friday on the facade of a new Ashley Furniture store set to open in the Salmon Run Mall. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily
Construction has been going on for several weeks on a new Ashley Furniture store to open in the Salmon Run Mall. The most visible sign is erecting the furniture’s familiar facade. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily
