WATERTOWN — Visitors to the Salmon Run Mall can soon work out at Planet Fitness and then head next door to buy a couch.
An Ashley Furniture store is opening up in a part of the space previously occupied by Gander Mountain, next to Planet Fitness.
Kirk Sykes, the mall’s new general manager, told the town of Watertown Planning Board that the Wisconsin-based furniture chain will open a store in the mall.
Construction has been going on for several weeks. The most visible sign is erecting the furniture’s familiar facade.
Mr. Sykes, the mall’s former operations manager, went to the town planning board to introduce himself and find out whether the mall needed any approvals for the facade work. The planning board said no.
News of the new Ashley Furniture store comes at a time when the mall is about to lose one of its anchors, DICK’s Sporting Goods, which is relocating to Towne Center, a plaza on Route 3 with a Target store.
Construction is slated to finish in the next couple of weeks in the 30,000-square-foot store.
Word on its opening was not available on Thursday night.
The closest Ashley Furniture stores are in Syracuse, Massena and Potsdam.
The furniture retailer began with one store in 1970 and now has its furniture in more than 20,000 storefronts in 155 countries.
