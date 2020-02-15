Asian Market offers a taste of authentic world cuisine in Watertown

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.