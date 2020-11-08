FULTON — Oswego Industries Inc. recently welcomed Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R, C, I-Pulaski) for a visit to discuss how the agency is responding to the pandemic through changes in service delivery and its business services department. Barclay also purchased the agency’s first SU Game Day Belt produced under their apparel brand, OI Wear.
“Oswego Industries works tirelessly each day to support and improve the quality of life for individuals of all abilities. Their product lines—from medical gowns to belts—are diverse and impressive and I was honored to be the first on-site SU Game Day Belt customer,” Assembly Minority Leader Barclay said. “These belts are fantastic and the fact that proceeds are going to support individuals with disabilities makes the purchase even more meaningful. Thank you for all you do for the community!”
As part of his visit, Barclay provided Oswego Industries with a New York State Assembly Citation recognizing the agency’s efforts at improving the quality of life for people with disabilities, including by manufacturing belts under the OI Wear brand.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted us to pivot our services and production capabilities so we can continue serving people with disabilities and the wider community,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries. “The support of Assembly Minority Leader Barclay is very meaningful to us as we continue that work.”
For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
