N.Y. state AG sues ski resort in Fabius

James

 Barry Williams

FABIUS — New York state’s Attorney General has filed an antitrust lawsuit against a Central New York ski resort company Friday, claiming it bought its only competitor in the region to shut it down and drive business to its properties.

Toggenburg Mountain, a Fabius ski slope in business for nearly 70 years, was purchased in August 2021 by Intermountain Management, which operates Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton.

