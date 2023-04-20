CANTON — William M. Buchan, the attorney working with the town of Canton on solar projects for the past two years, told village trustees Wednesday night that they cannot expect to stop the massive Rich Road solar project planned for the outskirts of the village.
“If we are successful in identifying and negotiating the kinds of mitigation that are available,” Mr. Buchan said, “we will not stop this project. I think the prospects of derailing it completely and having it go somewhere else are infinitesimally small.”
Mr. Buchan was meeting with trustees to discuss the board’s application for intervenor status in the project now that EDF Renewables, the developer of the proposed 1,700-acre, 240-megawatt project, has filed its application with the State Office of Renewable Energy Siting.
By law, EDF must provide $1,000 per megawatt, in this case, $240,000, for local agencies and potential community intervenors to pay for attorneys and engineers to examine its application.
Intervenors are organizations or individuals who want to participate in a proceeding because they believe the proceeding, or its outcome, may affect their rights or duties.
Applications for intervenor status are due within 30 days of EDF filing its application.
Mr. Buchan was asking trustees how they felt the project’s siting would impact the village’s economy, culture and future.
Trustees agreed that the project would have an impact on the two colleges in the village.
“Students are attracted by our rural nature,” Trustee Elizabeth R. Larrabee said. “Faculty uses nature as a classroom.”
Mayor Michael E. Dalton agreed.
“Education has kept us going,” he said.
When other communities suffered from the loss of manufacturing, Canton was buoyed by the colleges, he said.
“The village is an economic engine,” Trustee Barbara Beekman said. “This changes the nature of our town from rural agricultural to what?”
Ms. Beekman said that after the construction is completed, Rich Road will likely employ four people.
“Agriculture uses more than four jobs,” she said.
Ms. Beekman pointed out that the development comes close to Talman Road, where some of the last developable residential lots in the village are.
Without the ability to stop the project, Mr. Buchan said, his job is to make it as good as it could be.
“Personally, I am torn by that situation because I have heard a lot of voices in the town and voices in the village that we would rather not have it here. As I said, that’s a very, very difficult thing to do,” he said.
The state has taken power away from municipalities to site large energy projects because it signed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in 2019, Mr. Buchan said
“The climate act says we have to decarbonize our economy. We have to go away from fossil fuels, and that means we need alternative forms of energy throughout the state on a massive scale,” he said. “So, folks like us, towns, villages, counties who are normally part of the permitting process, we have been preempted entirely from the review process. So our role is to make sure the siting board hears our voice and hears the things that we think are important and requires mitigation by the developer.”
