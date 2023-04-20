CANTON — William M. Buchan, the attorney working with the town of Canton on solar projects for the past two years, told village trustees Wednesday night that they cannot expect to stop the massive Rich Road solar project planned for the outskirts of the village.

“If we are successful in identifying and negotiating the kinds of mitigation that are available,” Mr. Buchan said, “we will not stop this project. I think the prospects of derailing it completely and having it go somewhere else are infinitesimally small.”

