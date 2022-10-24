Austin Wheelock selected as next executive director of Operation Oswego County

Austin Wheelock

OSWEGO – The Operation Oswego County (OOC) Board of Trustees has named Austin Wheelock the new executive director of Operation Oswego County, Inc. effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Wheelock’s 16 years of experience in economic development, combined with a deep passion for promoting Oswego County businesses and investments, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that celebrated its 70th anniversary this year.

