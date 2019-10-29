WATERTOWN — The embattled owners of Preserve at Autumn Ridge have sold the townhouse complex off Route 202 to a similarly named, but different company with no family ties.
Morgan Management sold the 394-unit apartment complex in the town of Watertown as part of a deal to unload about 80 properties to the new owner, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pa.
Morgan Management is the Rochester area real estate company owned by developer Robert C. Morgan, who was indicted in May on federal charges alleging bank and wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy.
Mr. Morgan and his son, Todd, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Morgan Properties, according to its website, was founded by Mitchell L. Morgan in 1985, and has grown to own more than 170 multifamily apartment complexes including more than 52,000 units in several states. Mitchell Morgan is not related to Robert and Todd Morgan. The company has $8 billion in assets and investments, the website states.
Donald C. Alexander, CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp., and Watertown Town Clerk Pamela D. Desormo said on Tuesday that they heard that Autumn Ridge was sold but had no additional information. The sale price was not available Tuesday.
Mrs. DeSormo said she saw that Autumn Ridge was on the list of properties that Mr. Morgan’s company sold.
“It’s one of 80,” she said. “It’s on the list.”
The deal with the Pennsylvania company includes 15,000 apartment units, across eight states. Another 14 properties will be sold by Mr. Morgan’s company by the end of the year.
His company had a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangement with the local economic development corporation’s sister agency, the Jefferson County Industrial Agency.
Mr. Alexander said the new owner will have to apply for the tax deal once the deal for Autumn Ridge is finalized.
Mr. Morgan, 62, founder and CEO of Morgan Management, was indicted in U.S. District Court, Buffalo, along with his son Todd, real estate broker Frank Giacobbe and Frank Tremiti, a former director of finance at Morgan Management.
Two other people, Mr. Morgan’s nephew Kevin Morgan and Morgan Management’s former Chief Operating Officer Scott Creswell, have previously pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the company’s activities.
