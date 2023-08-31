Aviation regulators: Fake spare parts supplied to fix top-selling jet engines

Workers carry out maintenance on a turbofan engine, manufactured by Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, on a grounded passenger aircraft operated by Azul SA at Chateauroux airport in France, on Aug. 27, 2020. Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

European aviation regulators have determined that an obscure London-based company supplied bogus parts for repairs of jet engines that power many older-generation Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 planes.

Manufacturing partners General Electric and Safran have been assisting in the probe of allegedly faked certification documents and unapproved parts for CFM56 engines that were distributed by London-based AOG Technics, according to the companies, public regulatory filings and letters to operators viewed by Bloomberg.

