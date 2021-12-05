MOIRA — Martin’s Handmade Pretzels at 697 County Route 6 has bounced back into operational status after a devastating business fire last year.
Josiah Martin, owner of Martin’s Handmade Pretzels, said that a grand reopening is planned for Saturday at the shop and bakery.
“We are pretty much done with renovations,” Martin said, adding that it has been about 10 months since rebuilding the business began. “We have big speakers coming in followed by a ribbon-cutting and it will be a huge community event.”
In 2019, the reins of the family business changed from Lloyd and Ann Martin to their grandson Josiah Martin. Josiah Martin continues running the family business. The pretzels are sold across New York — from farmers markets in Syracuse, Watertown and Old Forge to New York City greenmarkets.
The business also has several locations in the north country, with storefronts in Bombay, Madrid and Brushton.
According to Martin, the Moira store has new plans for its newly renovated building while also maintaining its original appearance.
“On the store end of things, we now have the train car as the centerpiece of the building rather than before,” Martin said. “We restored it and cleaned it of fire damage. Visitors can go into the train car and check it out. Otherwise, the store has been made fairly consistent to how it was before. We will also have all the bulk foods we’re known for, animal feed and farm supplies available.”
On Dec. 12, 2020, a fire erupted and engulfed the country store and pretzel bakery.
At the time Moira Fire Chief Shawn Niles told the Telegram that the fire appeared to have started in the pretzel bakery, in a structure connected to the rear of the country store.
“The cause of the fire was never exactly determined.” Martin said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but a member of the Martin family was taken to the hospital to be evaluated as a precautionary measure.
With the structure fire and economic hardships dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the odds were stacked fairly high. However, after a year and close to the business’s re-grand opening, it is thriving.
After the fire, there was a period of time during which there was no product to sell and Martin’s had to rely on its sister bakery to fulfill online orders for 9 months. The sister bakery is Clarence Martin’s Pennsylvania bakery—which was the original bakery before Lloyd Martin moved to Theresa.
“Josiah ultimately decided the best way to answer that call from the manufacturing end was to move his grandfather Lloyd’s bakery from Theresa to the site of his father’s bulk food store, located in Moira, so he could be more hands-on in that effort,” wrote Ethan Gallagher, COO & vice president of Martin’s Pretzels, on the store’s fundraiser page.
Martin’s Homemade Pretzels has received a resounding amount of community support on its GoFundMe page with more than $32,000 raised from 468 backers. However, it has not yet reached its goal of $50,000.
“Being a local business that serves the community day-to-day, we see a lot of people who want to give back and support us,” Martin said. “Even just the emotional support with cards, comfort and prayers was much appreciated.”
The local business was able to maintain some business during the rebuilding process. Josiah Martin credits business partner Melio Payments processor for helping to keep operations afloat.
“As a small business, Melio was a huge benefit to us. With Moira being our headquarters for office work and warehousing, Melio was able to provide immediate solutions to the problems we were facing after the fire,” Martin said. “We were able to maintain business and complete payments that otherwise would have been difficult to. It was really a huge benefit to work with them.”
The Martin family began hand-crafting Pennsylvania Dutch Pretzels during the Great Depression, and the pretzels began appearing in the Union Square Greenmarket in 1982.
For more information on the local business and the Moira bakery, visit www.martinspretzels.com.
