MALONE — After opening up on a smaller scale in January, a business on West Main Street is open to the wider public offering a variety of balloons and gift items.
Up & Away is located at 213 West Main St., Suite 1.
Shannon Mitchell, the store’s owner, said the balloon store and gift shop first got up and running on Jan. 1 and is now open on a larger scale at West Main St. after first selling to friends and family.
“I’m open to a larger group now,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been doing a lot online.”
Mitchell said she first got started selling balloons and gifts because it is something she enjoyed.
“Everything, I like it,” Mitchell said. “I like making stuff and making people happy. When I get done making things it is nice to see people happy.”
According to Mitchell, she was looking for a small space to house her business and found such a spot on West Main Street, with the help of her friends at Tiffany’s Dance Studio.
“I’ve been doing this out of my home for many years for friends and family,” Mitchell said. “My friends really encouraged me to open this up.”
Mitchell said the store offers a variety of colorful items, with options for those who are looking for Easter gifts.
“We have a lot of different balloons, small to large, gift baskets and homemade candy for Easter,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said she also offers other homemade gifts including bouquets, wreaths and flowers.
Mitchell said the store, located in a building next to the Biondo Professional Office Building, got a new sign Monday, out by Route 11.
According to Mitchell, she is open from Wednesday through Saturday, and her hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to the location on West Main Street, Mitchell said Up & Away has a Facebook page that includes more information about her business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.