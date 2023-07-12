CANTON — Having received approval from the National Credit Union Administration, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union will move forward with a membership vote that would seal the fate of a proposed merger with SeaComm Federal Credit Union.
In a notice to SLFCU members, CEO Todd R. Mashaw and its board of directors stated that the proposed merger with SeaComm Federal Credit Union “was the correct choice.”
“The financial industry is changing rapidly. The industry estimates there will be only 3,000 credit unions remaining by 2030. The majority of those will be over $1 billion in assets. We are not in a position to grow to that level before 2030. There have been over 70 credit union mergers, so far, in 2023,” the notice to members states. “We decided to act now while we could dictate some terms rather than wait until we could not. This merger allows the North Country to keep a headquartered institution in St. Lawrence County that will be large enough to meet the challenges that are happening now and will continue to happen. Change is not always popular but is necessary.”
SLFCU has received regulatory approval from the NCUA to have a membership vote.
On Wednesday, a letter to its membership detailing the meeting of membership on Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western, Canton, and a ballot for the merger proposal as well as an addressed, postage-paid envelope, was put in the mail to SLFCU members.
The ballot and accompanying information will include directions on how to cast a vote which can be done so in two ways. The first is by using the postage-paid envelope that will be sent to a third party which is managing the voting process for SLFCU. The second is to submit your ballot in person at the meeting Aug. 28 at Best Western.
Ballots cannot be dropped off at their branches or in their night deposits.
“You can only submit your own ballot at the meeting. Each eligible member can only vote once. Once you cast your ballot, you can’t change your vote,” the notice states.
With $226 million in assets and 12,289 members, SLFCU has six total branches in St. Lawrence County — two in Ogdensburg at 800 Commerce Park Drive and 333 State St.; one in Canton at 33 Court St.; another in Potsdam at 6585 Route 56; and two newer locations in Heuvelton at 83 State St. and at 111 Church St., Hermon.
SeaComm Federal Credit Union has $770 million assets and 52,977 members with nine branch locations in St. Lawrence, Franklin, Essex, Clinton, Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York and Grand Isle, Franklin and Chittenden counties in Vermont.
The proposed merger has been called a “transformational partnership.” When the merger proposal was announced in late February, the credit unions stated that “members will have access to a larger branch network and will have access to increased service and product offerings, such as SeaComm’s personal financial advisor services as well as their loyalty rewards.”
No SLFCU branch will close and none of its 52 employees will lose their jobs due to the merger.
The notice ended by stating, “We encourage you to vote yes to merge.”
