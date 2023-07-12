SLFCU members to decide on proposed merger with ballot process

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union branch at 333 State St., Ogdensburg. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Having received approval from the National Credit Union Administration, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union will move forward with a membership vote that would seal the fate of a proposed merger with SeaComm Federal Credit Union.

In a notice to SLFCU members, CEO Todd R. Mashaw and its board of directors stated that the proposed merger with SeaComm Federal Credit Union “was the correct choice.”

