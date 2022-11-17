Tanning salon, bar to open on Arsenal St.

The Bad Apple Saloon on Arsenal Street in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — If you ever wanted to have a beer when you went tanning, there’ll soon be a place for you.

Shannon M. Exford, owner of The Bad Apple Garage and the Bad Apple Saloon, is opening a tanning salon that will serve beer, hard cider and wine.

