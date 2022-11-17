WATERTOWN — If you ever wanted to have a beer when you went tanning, there’ll soon be a place for you.
Shannon M. Exford, owner of The Bad Apple Garage and the Bad Apple Saloon, is opening a tanning salon that will serve beer, hard cider and wine.
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 11:10 pm
The venture will be located at 300 Arsenal St. in a building at Arsenal and Massey streets that also houses a Chinese takeout and a sushi place.
The tanning salon will feature a variety of tanning equipment, including six tanning beds, a stand-up tanning bed and an automated tanning spray machine. Massage Therapy and other related services also will be offered.
Ms. Exford, who also owns One Solution CPA., has operated a tanning salon before.
Although he doesn’t know much about tanning businesses, Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, described Ms. Exford as an experienced businesswoman and restaurateur.
“She’s done well with restaurants so I think she will be successful,” he said.
She plans to employ five people.
On Wednesday, the Watertown Trust’s Revolving Loan Fund Committee approved a $40,000 micro loan to the business with terms of 5% fixed interest for five years.
The Trust’s full board votes on the loan this morning.
Last spring, Ms. Exford opened the Bad Apple Garage in a former oil change garage on Washington Street. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she opened the Bad Apple Saloon down the street from the tanning venture on Arsenal Street. She previously operated the Bad Apple Saloon in Cape Vincent.
She could not be reached for comment.
