WATERTOWN — Randy Lockwood did a soft opening of his bourbon and barbecue joint in Public Square on Saturday.
Mr. Lockwood recently moved Holy Smokes Bourbon and BBQ from State Street to the corner of Public Square and Franklin Street.
“It became available and it was just perfect timing,” he said. “The previous owner said he wasn’t going to reopen with everything that was going on, and bang it kind of fell in my lap.”
The soft opening on Saturday was a result of Mr. Lockwood not yet having a liquor license, but he wanted to get his equipment running and start moving some food. The restaurant can fit 60 people, but under COVID-19 guidelines it will be at half capacity. The menu will be limited on Saturday and takeout is available, as well as the nearly 30 picnic tables scattered downtown.
Mr. Lockwood said he plans to offer whiskey, beer and wine — but the focus will be on bourbon.
“Bourbon mixes well with barbecue,” he said. “Plus I love it. It’s my drink of choice.”
He said Holy Smokes will likely have a food truck in the next few weeks as well.
“I think the combination of the two is what’s going to be needed during this,” he said. “It’s a tough time for everybody. There are still people who don’t want to sit in a restaurant.”
He hopes to add a third-party delivery system as well. And like other businesses downtown, Mr. Lockwood said he hopes to have outdoor dining.
“The problem,” he said, “is tables and chairs and umbrellas are so hard to find because other restaurants in the area went out in mass force and bought them.”
The interior is remodeled with a new bar and a true pit smoker with hickory chunks and applewood chips. He isn’t sure when but Mr. Lockwood said it’ll likely start by opening Wednesday through Sunday.
“I still want to do a ribbon cutting,” he said. “It’s just for now we want to get our feet wet.”
