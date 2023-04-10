LOWVILLE — The Barnes Corners Sno-Pals revisited their insurance policy in response to liability gap concerns from the town of Lowville over the Snirt Run but town officials are standing firm in the closure of their road to the event.
“They’ve got the county a lot happier but the town of Lowville’s not happier,” said town Supervisor Robert J. Mullin. “They’ve still got the clause in there that you can sign off on minors which is against New York State Law and they got participants signing a waiver saying that they’re not going to drink alcohol and you know what’s going to happen with that — everybody’s still going to have coolers and there’s going to be drinking and everybody’s going to be raising hell like they normally do.”
Mr. Mullin said the town’s lawyer, Raymond A. Meier, had reviewed the changes and participated in a call with the insurance underwriters involved, Lewis County and the New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal (NYMIR) that insures the county and town, but that there were no changes to address the waiver issue for minors that closed that gap in liability and did not change his original assessment that “it’s a liability nightmare waiting to happen.”
Lewis County Attorney Joan McNichol said the changes made were primarily to Sno-Pals’ application for insurance, giving a more clear and accurate description of the event including upping the number of participants to 4,500 from 2,800 in the original application.
The term “spectators” is still used in the policy, but Ms. McNichol said the club’s insurance company have verified that the term includes both participants and spectators.
“We’re satisfied with the information they gave us,” she said in an interview on Friday. “There’s a waiver and we’re satisfied with the terms of the waiver.“
She added that anyone younger than 18 driving or riding in the Snirt Run must be “supervised” by a parent or guardian so “the fact that they’re signing off on something on behalf of the minor child they’re supervising, in my mind, whether or not it’s enforceable, that’s not our concern. Our concern is that the minor is supervised.”
The county did add to its insurance coverage for the event and asked Sno-Pals to pay the additional $1,100 premium payment in part because of the waiver for minors.
Although the county was given the go-ahead from NYMIR after reviewing the policy, Mr. Mullin said the organization is “happy the town is staying out of it.”
The section of the town’s road normally included in the Snirt Run allows the patrons of the only hotel in the area, the Ridge View Lodge, to join the route directly from the lodge’s parking lot. “Hopefully I explained it to them (the Ridge View) well enough that we cannot risk the whole town for them,” said Mr. Mullin. “I feel for them, I do, but we were advised by our attorney and that was the whole town board’s decision.”
The final pre-Snirt Run meeting will be held later this week, That meeting typically includes Sno-Pals, law enforcement, county representatives, safety first responders and town leaders.
The popular Snirt Run event has been seen as the kick-off for the ATV season for more than 15 years.
The route throughout the Tug Hill Plateau, primarily in Lewis County, attracts estimates of between 6,000 and 10,000 ATV riders from a number of states to the area. Many do not register for the event and therefore do not sign waivers.
