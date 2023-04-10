Bardo Road still closed to Snirt Run

The love of mud is part of the Snirt Run’s allure for ATV enthusiasts. Johnson Newspapers

LOWVILLE — The Barnes Corners Sno-Pals revisited their insurance policy in response to liability gap concerns from the town of Lowville over the Snirt Run but town officials are standing firm in the closure of their road to the event.

“They’ve got the county a lot happier but the town of Lowville’s not happier,” said town Supervisor Robert J. Mullin. “They’ve still got the clause in there that you can sign off on minors which is against New York State Law and they got participants signing a waiver saying that they’re not going to drink alcohol and you know what’s going to happen with that — everybody’s still going to have coolers and there’s going to be drinking and everybody’s going to be raising hell like they normally do.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.