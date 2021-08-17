Barnett Forest Products Silver Level sponsor of OCO tournament

FULTON — Barnett Forest Products has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament.
Barnett Forest Products joins Presenting Sponsor G & C Foods and Silver Level Sponsor NRG in supporting the event which serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting the war on poverty and eliminating barriers for families and individuals on the path to success.
Located at 281 County Route 51A, in Oswego, Barnett Forest Products is a leader in the industry of buying veneer, saw logs and standing timber.
“I am happy to support OCO and the many programs it provides for those in our community,” said owner of Barnett Forest Products Scott Barnett.
For information on OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament taking place on Aug. 20 at Tamarack Golf Course, including sponsorship and corporate team opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at bdolbear oco.org.
