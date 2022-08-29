Barnett Forest Products supports OCO

FULTON - Barnett Forest Products has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament. Barnett Forest Products joins Presenting Sponsor G & C Foods and Silver Level Sponsor OneGroup, in supporting the event which serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in communities. Barnett Forest Products is a leader in the industry of buying veneer, saw logs and standing timber. “Glow-A-Fun is a great event. I am happy to support OCO and the many programs it provides for those in our community,” said owner of Barnett Forest Products Scott Barnett. Pictured from left are: OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, Scott Barnett and OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear.
