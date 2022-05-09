Barrett named assistant vice president, technology project manager

OSWEGO – Tiffany Barrett has been named assistant vice president, technology project manager at Pathfinder Bank, according to Dan Phillips, senior vice president, chief information officer.
“We are pleased to recognize Tiffany with this promotion,” said Phillips. “Since joining Pathfinder Bank in 2018, Tiffany has been instrumental in developing our technology project management program and has proven to be a beneficial asset to our organization. We look forward to watching her progress in her new role.”
In her new role, Barrett will manage Pathfinder Bank’s technology project portfolio, define project responsibilities and roles, monitor progress and develop and maintain analysis routines to support the management of technology channels and resources.
Prior to joining Pathfinder Bank in 2018 as technology business analyst, Barrett was employed at Little Lukes as an accountant. She has also held the title of data coordinator for Coordinated Care Services, Inc., manager of management information for Travelers Insurance Agency and business analyst for Public Consulting Group. Barrett holds a master’s of science in organizational psychology and a bachelor’s of science in business administration from Northeastern University.
Barrett resides with her son, Jacob, in Oswego. In her spare time, she acts as the project management institute member for Team Red White and Blue’s Syracuse Chapter. Barrett also enjoys training and competing in local triathlons, spending time outdoors and cheering on her son at his sporting events.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York state chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The bank has 10 full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga counties.
