WATERTOWN — A city native who returned here about a decade ago will become the next chief executive officer at BCA Architects & Engineers, one of New York state’s largest full-service architectural and engineering firms.
Travis C. Overton will succeed Kevin E. Lewis, who will be retiring at the end of 2021 after serving as CEO since 2014. Mr. Lewis will remain in an advisory capacity.
Rick W. Tague, the firm’s long-standing president, will remain in that capacity.
“The firm has experienced rapid growth over the last few years, adding business lines, staff, and regional offices in Ithaca, Rochester, and Saratoga Springs,” Mr. Lewis said in a news release. “Mr. Overton has been instrumental in leading our business expansion into the Capital Region and in establishing a strong relationship with our most valued New York state client, the Office of General Services.”
Most recently, Mr. Overton has been serving as leader of BCA’s Buildings Group, the firm’s largest business unit.
“I can’t think of anyone more qualified and better suited to lead our firm forward to new heights than Travis,” Mr. Lewis said.
Mr. Overton returned to Watertown to join BCA Architects & Engineers in 2012. Before joining BCA, he was the director of facilities for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washington, D.C. In that role, he had oversight responsibility for all U.S. Immigration and Customs construction projects across the country.
Mr. Overton received a degree from Jefferson Community College, before going on to get a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Buffalo and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Michigan.
He has been active in the American Institute of Architects throughout his career.
“I’m honored and grateful for this opportunity,” Mr. Overton said in the news release. “As CEO, I will advance BCA’s strategic plan to expand into new markets across the state, enhance our in-house capabilities to serve our clients, and continue our commitment to building a company culture that fosters employee well-being, professional growth, and opportunities for advancement.”
BCA Architects & Engineers celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. The firm specializes in the design and engineering of capital projects that create and enhance the places where people live, learn, work and play.
Headquartered in Watertown at 327 Mullin St., BCA employs more than 100 professionals servicing New York state and municipal government infrastructure, public schools, colleges, health care, aviation and transportation clients.
In October, BCA Architects & Engineers announced that it had signed a 10-year lease for space on the first floor of the renovated Woolworth Building at Arsenal and Washington streets, with plans to move its approximately 60 staff members there. A company spokeswoman said its Mullin Street property is for sale.
