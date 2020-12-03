WATERTOWN — BCA Architects Engineers hopes to move downtown and join the Watertown Family YMCA’s community center in a former call center on Arsenal Street.
Donald C. Alexander, CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development, confirmed Thursday that BCA is the prospective tenant that’s been negotiating for the space the Y won’t use for its community center.
For months, Mr. Alexander and BCA have been negotiating a lease agreement for space in the former Covergys call center at 146 Arsenal St.
The identity of the potential perspective has not been made public until now. JCIDA officials had indicated they were working with a local company that would complement the YMCA project.
On Thursday, JCIDA officials said they remain talking to BCA — which is celebrating 50 years in business this year — about leasing about 14,500 square feet of space for its offices.
But the amount of space the engineering firm would lease hasn’t been determined because the Y might need more space for its project than it thought it needed, Mr. Alexander said.
“It’s hard to put together an agreement if you don’t know the amount of square footage,” he said.
The other terms, such as how much the JCIDA would charge for rent, also has to be worked out.
BCA is also the engineering firm that’s designing the YMCA’s $18.1 million community center.
“All of us are excited about the momentum for this project,” Mr. Alexander said.
Kelly Reinhardt, BCA’s director of business development, cautioned the deal hasn’t been signed yet, so she did not want to comment further.
Y officials selected BCA for the design job after completing a Request for Proposal process that attracted several other firms.
BCA is working with a Rochester area engineering firm, LaBella Associates, on converting the former call center into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with a running track above and several other amenities.
BCA, formerly Bernier Carr & Associates, has been headquartered in a two-story, brick building at 327 Mullin St., since the mid 2000s.
In 2004, its owners acquired and renovated the former city school building and naval reserve armory.
BCA hasn’t made a decision about what will happen to the Mullin Street building, Ms. Reinhardt said, except “maybe sell it.”
Originally, the YMCA was going to buy the former Convergys call center for $500,000. But last month, JCIDA officials learned the federal government is requiring the economic development agency to lease the building to the Y because the agency is the actual recipient of a $9 million grant from the Department of Defense for the project.
On Thursday, the JCIDA board approved a 30-year “ground lease” agreement with the Y to take over about 60,000 square feet of space in the building. The amount of that space could change.
According to the agreement, the Y will pay the JCIDA $500,000 up front and then $1 a year for the next 30 years.
Now that the ground lease has been approved, the Y can start focusing on the engineering work, Mr. Alexander said.
Construction is slated to start in about a year and be finished in the summer of 2022.
