WATERTOWN — BCA Architects & Engineers started out as a six person civil engineering and surveying firm here in 1970 and has grown to a 100-person full-service firm with offices in this city, Ithaca and Saratoga Springs. It’s also in the process of opening an office in Rochester.
Its Watertown headquarters is at 327 Mullin St.
Over the last five years, BCA has planned, designed and/or administered over a half billion dollars of construction projects. BCA primarily works with institutional clients including state and local governments, public and higher education, nonprofits and healthcare.
The firm works with more than 50 school districts across New York state and has designed several schools in the north country.
The company had plans to hold special events for its employees each month of this year to celebrate 50 years, but the pandemic has put those plans on hold. Those events will likely be postponed until next year, said Kelly E. Reinhardt, director of business development.
Like many companies, BCA, an “essential business,” has had to adjust to a different way of doing business as employees began working from home during the pandemic.
“It’s a testament to that we were ready for the shutdown,” Ms. Reinhardt said. “Back in March, we sent people home, sent some more people home and then we sent everybody home and we just kept working. Going home wasn’t a big step at all. We just wanted to make sure everybody had enough WiFi at their houses and stuff. In the weeks we went home in March, we really didn’t skip a beat.”
“It’s like everything else. You get used to it,” said Michael J. Harris, lead architect for BCA’s Boquet Valley Central School District project, which the firm won during the height of the pandemic.
Mr. Harris said those on the project had some hesitation at first, especially not being able to meet with school officials in person.
“We were thinking perhaps one of us could come up and meet the board, just to have that personal touch,” Mr. Harris said. “But it worked out fine and we’re finding that we’re saving time and expense by not traveling. All our clients are moving to Zoom and WebEx. I can see that as a trend that we’re all going to utilize more of in the future.”
