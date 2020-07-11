Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.