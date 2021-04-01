WATERTOWN — BCA Architects Engineers will not be moving downtown to join the Watertown Family YMCA’s community center in a former call center on Arsenal Street.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said Thursday that BCA is no longer going to be a tenant for space in the former call center. He said the timing for the engineering firm to move into the building didn’t work out.
“They need to find space sooner than when the building can be occupied,” he said.
Instead, the YMCA will be using that approximate 14,000 square feet of space for its project to turn the former 75,000-square-foot Convergys call center at 146 Arsenal St. into a community center.
BCA needs to find a new home this summer, while the new community center won’t be ready until next summer, he explained. BCA plans to move out of its existing location on Mullin Street that it owns.
The YMCA will pay the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency $75,000 for the additional space it will now use for its $18.1 million project.
For months, BCA had been negotiating a deal with the JCIDA before changing its plans.
BCA is designing the project for the YMCA, with a Rochester area engineering firm, LaBella Associates, on converting the former call center into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with a running track above and several other amenities.
Construction is slated to start this summer and be finished in the summer of 2022.
On a related note, JCIDA and YMCA officials will be going to the city’s Planning Board on April 6 to get site plan approval for another portion of the project.
The Y will be acquiring a small sliver of land from the city for the project, so it can create a seven-lane pool and seating for 125 people that would not fit within the building’s existing footprint.
