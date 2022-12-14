LOWVILLE — Sixteen building and street improvement projects out of the 17 that were awarded first round funding through the two-phase Facade and Streetscape Improvement Program in Lewis County were completed this year and 10 more recipients have been named for round-two grants this month.
The program, administered by the Lewis County Planning Department and funded with part of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money, is focused on revitalizing villages and hamlets around the county by providing an incentive for investment by businesses, organizations and property owners in their buildings and while providing local governments and opportunity to make their main streets and public areas more user-friendly and attractive.
The transformations through the project have been dynamic in some cases and subtle in others.
National Abstract, 7557 S. State St., in Lowville, owned by Dennis M. Mastascusa, received a grant three times more than other winning applicants requested, and went from a stucco-esq beige face with traditional sconce lamps and a Greek revival flourish with symmetrically placed replacement windows with a multi-paned look to a dark charcoal-colored edifice with simple lines, large custom windows and a recessed entry way.
County planning director Casandra Buell said the designers did a lot of historical research to create the new look, which is part of the commitment made by all applicants: to restore luster based on the building’s historical attributes.
In Harrisville, the Main Street “streetscape” has been dramatically changed with a more harmonious color scheme between two of the biggest grant winners in the round, Chuck’s Market and Bonaparte Pharmacy, which make up the majority of the block and are now different shades of blue. The third building in that row, The Village Inn, will make the street’s facelift complete as one of the round-two grant winners.
Other projects helped property owners go from red to brown, re-point bricks on buildings more than 100 years old or add new signs among other subtle improvements.
The villages of Copenhagen, Port Leyden and Lyons Falls made improvements to parks and streets with everything from benches to bike racks, planters to flower patches.
According to Mrs. Buell, the program is growing as property owners and municipalities realize larger projects are possible, reflected in the fact that the 34 applications received in the first round — of which 17 were selected — totaled about $600,000 in local investments, while the 29 applicants for round 2 proposed almost $1 million in renovations.
“We had a great round one. The projects came out wonderfully and they’re being noticed and recognized, so that bolstered the requests in round two, although we had less money to work with,” she said, praising the dedication of the grantees. “We want to highlight our downtown areas and bring people in to an attractive place. These funds have been a catalyst … the word’s getting out and the great thing is, these building owners care enough to invest in these properties. Our ability to help with that with public funds is really, really great and the property owners have been great and really willing to go above and beyond to make the projects happen.”
She said property owners have learned that there is value beyond potential property tax increases that make the renovations and beautification “worth it,” including the community pride many of the larger changes have inspired.
Legislators earmarked a total of $450,000 for the program — $250,000 was used in round one, leaving $200,000 for round two.
Narrowing the applications from such a big field often came down to those that were focused on preserving or enhancing the historical aspects of the building and those that will make the biggest impact by eliminating obvious blight in a property.
The latest round of grant winners are in seven towns around the county and include two municipalities and two non-profit organizations.
- The Murphy Building, 9861 Main St., Copenhagen; Tyler Weese; $75,525
- The Village Inn, 8208 Main St., Harrisville; Gary Williams; $36,675
- Cedar Bridge Properties LLC, 5415 Shady Ave., Lowville; Emerson Metzler; $33,579.33
- Crumbs Bakeshop, 5421 Shady Ave., Lowville; Kristina and Wendy Meleshchuk; $27,750
- Shut the Front Door LLC, 3317 Douglas St., Port Leyden; Shawnette Lawson; $7,875
- Croghan Free Library, 9794 State Route 12, Croghan; $5,625
- Town of Lewis, “pocket park” in hamlet of West Leyden; $5,588.04
- Snow Belt Housing, 7500 S. State St., Lowville; $4,050
- Village of Constableville; Church Street upgrades; $2,312.67
- Judge’s Quarters, 7485 S. State St., Lowville; Timothy Widrick; $1,019.96
The matching fund grant program provides 75% of the money needed to complete the project, based on a 25% investment by the property owner with the intention of reducing blight and resuscitating economies in population centers.
Grant winners have a year to complete the work, although there is a process to receive an extension.
Only one of the first round winners — Long Island-based Michael Goberdhan who plans to turn a former HVAC supply building in Port Leyden into a Steak House — applied for and received an extension, citing challenges finding the right contractor for his project as the main reason for the delay, according to Mrs. Buell.
