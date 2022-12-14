LOWVILLE — Sixteen building and street improvement projects out of the 17 that were awarded first round funding through the two-phase Facade and Streetscape Improvement Program in Lewis County were completed this year and 10 more recipients have been named for round-two grants this month.

The program, administered by the Lewis County Planning Department and funded with part of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money, is focused on revitalizing villages and hamlets around the county by providing an incentive for investment by businesses, organizations and property owners in their buildings and while providing local governments and opportunity to make their main streets and public areas more user-friendly and attractive.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.