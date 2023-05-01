In a rural part of Denmark, a cavernous warehouse holds vast vats of bacteria — what a transatlantic corporate partnership is hoping will be the solution to the cement industry’s huge emissions problem. Denmark’s concrete manufacturing giant IBF and U.S.-based start-up BioMason together aim to show that a new kind of cement mix, based on naturally occurring phenomena, can avoid the huge energy requirements and high carbon dioxide emissions that have characterized cement production for centuries.

To achieve its strong, cohesive properties, traditional concrete has long relied on a type of cement called Portland, which uses limestone as a base. When that limestone is heated, carbon dioxide is released as a byproduct. Specific types of bacteria, in the right environment, can mimic the crucial properties of Portland cement, but with the carbon cycle reversed. The bacteria draw in carbon dioxide, then convert it into calcium carbonate.

