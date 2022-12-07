Beware the scammers

Online shopping ramps up during the holiday season. The Better Business Bureau is offering tips to help avoid being scammed.

With the holiday season coming up, consumers need to be on their toes to avoid scammers looking to swindle or steal.

“Unfortunately one of the most popular (scams) is fake websites,” said Matt Krueger, communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. “These scammers are really talented with the way they can create these websites that look legitimate. Sometimes it can be really difficult to figure out which ones are real and which ones are not.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.