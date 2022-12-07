With the holiday season coming up, consumers need to be on their toes to avoid scammers looking to swindle or steal.
“Unfortunately one of the most popular (scams) is fake websites,” said Matt Krueger, communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. “These scammers are really talented with the way they can create these websites that look legitimate. Sometimes it can be really difficult to figure out which ones are real and which ones are not.”
Krueger said the BBB tells people to look for spelling or grammar mistakes on a website, because it is a dead giveaway it is fake.
Another red flag is if you can’t find any contact information to claim a dispute.
You can look up websites on BBB’s scam tracker to see a company’s rating from the BBB.
A company with an “A+” is at the highest level of ethics and professionalism, and can be trusted. An “F” rating indicates a complete scam.
Another way to look for fake websites is if they have http instead of https.
Another common scam which Krueger sees a lot of is fake charities. He said people can search charities by name on give.org, and can get a list of BBB accredited charities and those which are scams.
Some other common scams listed on the BBB website are:
■ Misleading social media ads — As you scroll through your social media feed, you often see products advertised. Always research before you buy.
■ Social media gift exchanges — This is a recurring scam every year.
A newer version of this scam revolves around exchanging bottles of wine; another suggests purchasing $10 gifts online.
Another twist asks you to submit your email into a list where participants get to pick a name and send money to strangers to “pay it forward.” There is even a twist about “Secret Santa Dog” where you buy a $10 gift for your “secret dog.”
■ Holiday apps — Apple’s App Store and Google Play list dozens of holiday-themed apps where children can video chat live with Santa, light the menorah, watch Santa feed live reindeer, track his sleigh on Christmas Eve, or relay their holiday wish lists.
Review privacy policies to see what information will be collected. Be wary of free apps, as they can sometimes contain more advertising than apps that require a nominal fee. Free apps can also contain malware.
■ Alerts about compromised accounts — BBB has been receiving reports on Scam Tracker about a con claiming your Amazon, Paypal, Netflix or bank account has been compromised.
Victims receive an email, call, or text message which explains that there has been suspicious activity on one of their accounts, and it further urges them to take immediate action to prevent the account from being compromised. Be extra cautious about unsolicited calls, e-mails, and texts.
■ Free gift cards — Scammers have been known to take advantage of people’s desire for free by sending bulk phishing e-mails requesting personal information to receive free gift cards.
In some of these e-mails, scammers impersonate legitimate companies and promise gift cards to reward their loyal customers. They may also use pop-up ads or send text messages with links saying you were randomly selected as the winner for a prize.
If you have received an unsolicited email with gift card offers, do not open it. Instead, mark it as spam or junk. However, if you opened the e-mail, do not click on any links.
■ Temporary holiday jobs — Retailers typically hire seasonal workers to help meet the demands of holiday shoppers. These jobs are a great way to make extra money, sometimes with the possibility of turning into a long-term employment opportunity. However, job seekers need to be wary of employment scams aimed at stealing money and personal information from job applicants. Keep an eye out for opportunities that seem too good to be true.
■ Fake shipping notifications — More consumers are making purchases online, and there is also an increase in the number of notifications about shipping details from retailers and carriers. Scammers are using this new surge to send phishing emails with links enclosed that may allow unwanted access to your private information or download malware onto your device.
■ Pop-up holiday virtual events — Many local in-person events such as pop-up holiday markets or craft fairs, have moved online.
Scammers are creating fake event pages, social media posts, and e-mails, charging admission for what used to be a free event. The goal is to steal credit card information. Confirm with the organizer of the event if there is an admission fee.
In cases where there is a charge, use a credit card. If the event is free, watch for scammers trying to claim otherwise.
■ Top holiday wishlist items — Low priced luxury goods, jewelry, designer clothing, and electronics are almost always cheap counterfeits and knockoffs. The same applies for popular toys.
This year, Squishmallows, Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball, Snap Circuits, Breyer Horses Unicorn Magic Wood Stable, and National Geographic Break Open Geodes are some of the items in high demand. Be very cautious when considering purchasing these popular toys from re-sellers on Facebook Marketplace and other platforms.
■ Puppy scams — Many families may be considering adding a furry friend to their household this year. However, be on the lookout for scams.
Many would-be pet owners turn to the internet to find their future cat or dog, but experts say a shocking 80% of sponsored pet advertisements may be fake. Be sure to see the pet in person before making a purchase.
Some useful BBB links to avoid scams are: www.bbb.org/scamtracker and www.give.org.
