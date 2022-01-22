MASSENA — Multiple contractors are lining up for the third phase of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project.
Bids are scheduled to be opened Monday afternoon, a week later than originally announced.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said there were multiple reasons for the one-week extension from the original Jan. 18 date. The IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, and C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, recommended the extension to give bidders more time to prepare competitive and accurate bids.
He said contractors had approached both companies requesting the bid extension. Additionally, there were recent requests for information that required adequate research and time to respond.
A third factor noted by some potential bidders was the concern that out-of-town specialist contractor bids might not get delivered by the original deadline because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Edward Bernhauer, an architect from the IBI Group, told board of education members Thursday night that the response to the request for bids had been positive, with multiple bidders on “seven prime contracts.” For example, he said there were “upwards to eight or nine bidders” for one contract.
“Some of them are more specialized contracts,” he said.
Following the bidding period, contractors will have an opportunity to review plans and tour the district’s facilities.
Phase three includes extensive work at J.W. Leary Junior High School and Massena Central High School, and smaller projects at the Shared Transportation Facility and Central Administration Building.
The project received state Education Department approval in December. A pre-bid conference was held on Jan. 6, and work is scheduled to take place from June 2022 to fall 2023.
Mr. Brady said a special board of education meeting will need to be scheduled to accept bids after they have been reviewed by the IBI Group and C&S Companies.
