Biden unlocks sales of higher-ethanol E15 gasoline after corn belt pressure

A customer holds a fuel nozzle at a Shell gas station in Hercules, Calif. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The Biden administration on Friday issued an emergency waiver to enable widespread sales of higher-ethanol E15 gasoline this summer, following a strategy used to help pare high pump prices last year.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s move temporarily exempts the 15% ethanol fuel blend from volatility requirements that effectively block sales from June 1 to Sept. 15 throughout much of the country.

