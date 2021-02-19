MASSENA — Although outdoor work on the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project is on hiatus until spring, work is still progressing behind the scenes.
Edward Bernhauer, an architect with the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, said they had a successful bid opening for a contractor to do roof work at two elementary schools this summer.
“We did have that bid opening this afternoon and it was a very successful opening,” he told Board of Education members last week. “We had good participation from contractors and the bids for both roofing contracts, roofing contract one and roofing contract two came in right on budget. So we’re in very good shape to proceed forward. We’re real happy about that.”
“I expect everybody understands there’s not much going on in phase one outdoors, but there is one thing going on. We did have a very successful rebid on our roofing portion of phase one. We have contractors ready to jump in as soon as the weather breaks,” Robert Gray from C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, said.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said the board will review the bid at its next meeting.
“They (IBI Group) need a day or two to go back to the contractor to make sure that everything is accurate. Then they’ll make their official recommendation to us and we’ll send it on to you. I would agree, it was a good bid day,” he said.
“We like to vet out all of the bids to make sure they’re accurate. A lot of times it’s very stressful for the contractors getting the information together. Sometimes errors are made in putting the bid together and they have to withdraw their bid,” Mr. Bernhauer said. “The great news this afternoon is not only is our low bidder within budget, but also the very next low was right behind them. They’re also in budget. So even if something like that may happen, we’re ready to go. We’re actually in very good shape.”
The previous contract that had been awarded to Elmer W. Davis, Inc. for $3,754,700 is being closed out after the contractor was unable to complete work this past summer.
Because of manpower issues and rain delays, roofing work that was scheduled to be completed at Madison Elementary School had been pushed back to next summer.
Roof replacement was completed at Jefferson Elementary School in late summer, and will continue at Madison, as well as Nightengale Elementary School this summer. Because the roofs at Massena Central High School and J.W. Leary Junior High School are under warranty, there will only be select work to address problem areas.
Phase two of the project, work that will be done this summer, is in review with the state Education Department. The review is being done by Trautman Associates, a third party reviewer from Buffalo.
“Phase two is at SED under review and we’ve answered and coordinated with the third party reviewer for their comments, so that piece is done,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
Once the review is done and they have state Education Department approval, he said they would put the project out to bid.
“We’re anticipating that should be very shortly coming here in the future,” he said.
“IBI has completed their estimate and C&S has completed our own independent estimate. We’ll be consolidating and coordinating those within the next week or so,” Mr. Gray said.
Phase three, the final phase of the project, will be done in summer 2022.
“Phase three is on the design boards right now. We are anticipating shortly that will be going to SED in the next few months. Once again, that’s work that’s a bit further out . It’s not for the coming summer, but for future summers. So we’re in good shape progressing with that,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.