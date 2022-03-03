WATERTOWN — YMCA officials should know next month whether the downtown community and aquatics center will end up costing $27.5 million.
The projected cost of the project ballooned to $27.5 million after some contaminants were unexpectedly found in the flooring of the former call center at 146 Arsenal St.
Bids will be going out any day now for the project. They are expected back by April 11, when they will be opened.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said YMCA officials will then decide whether to accept them.
Construction would start soon after.
The YMCA project came up during Thursday morning’s Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency board meeting.
Purcell Construction is the general contractor for the project. The bids are for subcontractors that will be selected for the different aspects of the work, Mr. Zembiec said.
The project has grown from $18 million, to $20 million and now $27.5 million. Some items were recently excluded to keep it down to that figure instead of a cost that would have totaled $30 million.
On Thursday, JCIDA board members wanted to know whether they should feel confident that the bids will come back close to the $27.5 million figure.
With their expertise, Mr. Zembiec thinks that Purcell and the YMCA’s engineering firm, BCA Architects & Engineers, have been working to keep it to $27.5 million.
“They’ve been steadily getting that cost down,” he said.
Depending on the result of the bids, YMCA officials will decide whether to incorporate some “add-ons” and “deducts” — minor items such as the number of windows and types of materials used — into the project, Mr. Zembiec said.
The JCIDA and the YMCA are partners in the project. The JCIDA still owns the building and will turn it over to the Y after the bid process is completed.
The project’s cost has escalated because of a $3 million unexpected remediation project to remove highly toxic polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, from the flooring of the building and costs associated with the nation’s supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remediation, being paid for by the JCIDA, left the former call center a skeleton of a building. Before the PCBs were discovered, the YMCA planned to incorporate existing restrooms and inner walls into the project. It will now cost more to rebuild those walls and restrooms.
The YMCA had planned on obtaining between $3 million and $4 million in bank financing but now is seeking $7.5 million because of the projected cost increases.
The JCIDA and the YMCA have asked for financial assistance from the Watertown Local Development Corp. to help pay for the additional costs. They also plan to approach Jefferson County for help.
The Watertown City Council has decided not to give any funding to the project.
During Thursday’s meeting, Kent D. Burto, chair of the JCIDA’s buildings and grounds committee, reported that the last of the remediation will be completed in the next several days.
After the rest of the abatement was already finished, the JCIDA learned that some PCBs remained in a 10-foot by 40-foot electrical room in the building.
That removal in the electrical room will complete remediation, Mr. Burto said.
