Big boost in sales helps Kraft Heinz offset costs

Kraft Heinz Co.’s fourth-quarter earnings topped estimates as price hikes helped the maker of Kool-Aid and Philadelphia cream cheese offset higher costs.
Earnings per share excluding some items in the quarter ended Dec. 25 were 79 cents, topping the average analyst estimate of 63 cents. Organic revenue rose 3.9% from the prior-year period, blowing past the 0.2% projection of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
This year, Kraft Heinz expects consumption trends to remain above pre-pandemic levels. The company forecast adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the range of $5.8 billion to $6 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate of $5.88 billion.
Key insights:
— While Kraft Heinz has been raising prices, Wall Street is skeptical that the company can keep pace with rapidly increasing costs. Prices were up 3.8 percentage points in the fourth quarter compared with the year-earlier period, Kraft Heinz said on Wednesday.
— Volume for Kraft Heinz products was essentially unchanged in the fourth quarter with a recovery in the foodservice business offset by temporary supply constraints and tough 2020 comparisons for the retail division.
— Kraft Heinz said it’s experiencing higher costs for commodities like dairy and meat, packaging, logistics and manufacturing. These were partially offset by organic sales gains and productivity improvements.
