MALONE — A banner indicating a new store, Big Lots, is coming to Malone is up on the former Gordmans building in the shopping plaza off West Main Street. The plaza has chain retail store Runnings and formerly held a Kmart.
According to Mayor Andrea M. Dumas, the move is in its initial stages. The company is working with village code enforcement officer Brian Lamondie.
“We don’t have a lot of info yet. They have put in some paperwork,” Dumas said. “Brian has been working through the code concerns, making sure the building is up to code, making sure everything the code violations are done and ready to go when they are ready to open up.”
Big Lots, a retail company based in Ohio, offers an assortment of items including food, furniture, electronics, home décor, toys and gifts, according to the company’s website.
According to Sydney Benson, a senior account executive at Carmichael Lynch Relate, a Minneapolis public relations firm that provides communications services for Big Lots, a store will be opening on West Main Street in Malone this year. Further details and specific dates regarding grand opening plans will be released as they become available.
“It’s always nice to get new businesses in town and occupy some of these closed-down stores,” Dumas said.
Big Lots has stores in Potsdam, Massena and Plattsburgh.
“We have heard a lot of good comments about having Big Lots. I know a lot of people travel out of town to go to Big Lots — I think there is one in Massena — so they’re excited to have it here. It’s another opportunity for people to shop and save a little bit of money.”
