Big Lots to open this year in Malone shopping plaza

A press representative of Big Lots, a retail company based out of Ohio, confirmed one of the chain’s stores will be opening on West Main Street in Malone this year. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram

MALONE — A banner indicating a new store, Big Lots, is coming to Malone is up on the former Gordmans building in the shopping plaza off West Main Street. The plaza has chain retail store Runnings and formerly held a Kmart.

According to Mayor Andrea M. Dumas, the move is in its initial stages. The company is working with village code enforcement officer Brian Lamondie.

