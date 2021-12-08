OGDENSBURG — A longtime family-owned car dealership is now under new ownership.
Mort Backus & Sons, Route 68 in Ogdensburg, a Chevrolet and Buick dealership that has been in business for 67 years, has been purchased by the Bill Rapp dealership of Syracuse. The change in ownership became official on Monday.
Bill Rapp has several dealerships in the Syracuse area with a Buick GMC dealership and two locations of Bill Rapp Subaru in Syracuse and Norwich. Messages for comment left for the new owner, Brian Rapp, were not returned as of press time Wednesday.
Mort Backus & Sons originally began when Mort and Marie Backus opened a one-stall family garage in 1954 as a used car dealer. The business grew so much that it achieved its first affiliations in 1986, when it was awarded a Chevrolet and Buick dealership. Eleven years later, that success led to the business also receiving a Pontiac and Oldsmobile dealership.
The dealership was most recently owned by the late Mort and Marie’s sons — Jack, Pat, Mike and Paul Backus. The sons say that it was time for a transition due to their ages and willingness for the business to continue for its customers and thrive into the future.
“The decision was made due to the ages of the owners and their desire to spend more time with family and go into retirement and put it on cruise control,” said Mike Backus, who added that two brothers will stay on part-time while the rest will retire.
Not much will change, according to Mike Backus, except for the sign at the dealership. The same faces will greet customers and the same employees will be fixing and maintaining their vehicles.
“They will see a new name on the front of the building and beyond that very little change. The new owner has retained every employee except for those who are retiring and that involves about between 30 and 35 people,” he said. “Other than that, it’s business as usual and it makes it easier for the current owners to leave knowing that if there is change it will be gradual and after it has been given much thought.”
When the decision was made by the brothers to search for a new owner, they hired a broker who worked with them to find a buyer who had “care and concern for our customers and our employees,” according to Mike Backus, who added that quality was at the top of their list.
They feel they have that with the Bill Rapp dealership of Syracuse.
“The new owner, Brian Rapp, has also pledged to maintain the same community support, the projects, the charities and so on that we cherish,” Mike Backus said.
After more than six decades of business, Paul Backus knows the secret to their success over the years.
“We understand that there are only two things that keep this place going and that’s our customers and our employees,” Paul Backus said.
The support of loyal customers has been a pleasure to witness over the years, according to Mike Backus.
“We have appreciated their support and their loyalty over the years. It’s been a pleasure to serve them,” Mike Backus said. “It’s not a corny statement that we feel we have an immediate family, a family of employees and a family of customers.”
