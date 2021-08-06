ALBANY — Brewers, distillers and craft beverage producers across the state are waiting for the governor to sign a bill into law to make it easier for the growing local businesses to get off the ground.
If signed into law, the bill, sponsored by Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, would require the State Liquor Authority to create a new temporary permit for breweries, distilleries, cideries and wineries.
The six-month temporary permit would help craft beverage producers — commonly small, local businesses — cut through the red tape as they open their establishments, allowing them to produce and sell products while state agencies process their permanent approval.
“We want to make sure everyone who has invested their time and their money and their energy to bringing small businesses into the community are being supported in every way, and this is one of those very important tools,” Hinchey said Friday inside Mixed Breed Brewing — a family-owned business in Guilderland, Albany County. “We can’t support the growth of that industry without supporting business-friendly policies.”
Temporary permits are only available to wine makers under current state law, which dates back to 1993.
The State Liquor Authority has 45 days to approve or deny the temporary permit application.
“At least in that time, they’ll be able to be up and running, building that customer base,” said Hinchey, who chairs the Senate Agriculture and Food Committee. “Starting a business should not be that hard. it should not be something you invest all of your time and money into and then you get stuck by every layer of bureaucracy.”
The measure had not been delivered to the governor’s desk as of Friday.
Any person who is governor of the state can sign the bill into law as the state Assembly expects to conclude its impeachment investigation into multiple scandals plaguing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, in the coming weeks.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would become governor if Cuomo steps down or is removed from office.
The bill, passed unanimously in both houses of state Legislature, must be signed by Dec. 31.
Tom Crowell, owner of Chatham Brewing on Main Street, recalled the six-month wait for the village business’s permanent state permits to be approved in 2007.
An alcoholic beverage producer must first secure federal approval before filing for its subsequent state licenses.
“It can be several months of time once you get your federal permit for you to get that state approval,” Crowell said Friday. “Much of the information requested in both applications is the same, so once you’ve been vetted by the federal government, the state review should be pretty much in line.
“There’s no risk or downside giving that interim approval while they go through the process,” he added.
When Chatham Brewing first applied for permits in 2007, New York had about 50 breweries, Crowell said.
That number has swelled to more than 600 breweries, cideries and craft beverage producers since. More than 485 are breweries.
If signed into law, Hinchey’s bill would establish parity in the temporary permit only open to wine makers under the current law, supporting further growth of New York’s alcoholic beverage industry.
The state is a national leader in craft beverage producers and the popular agribusiness continues to expand.
New York ranks first in the nation for its number of hard-cider producers and second in craft distilleries and breweries and ranks fourth for its number of wineries — amounting to a total economic impact of $10 billion, supporting about 100,000 industry jobs, the senator said.
“The New York Cider industry contributes $1.7 billion dollars annually and over 6,000 jobs to the state’s agricultural economy,” New York Cider Association Executive Director Scott Ramsay said. “In order to see this industry continue to grow, especially during such challenging economic times, we are thrilled to support Sen. Hinchey’s bill and urge the governor to sign this bill into law.”
