WATERTOWN — Billy Beez, with its maze of twisting slides, trampolines and climbing tubes, has finally opened at the Salmon Run Mall.
The children’s indoor park — which offers foam ball blasters in a ballistics arena, sports courts, an arcade and more — is located across from Escape the Mystery Room in the center court of the mall.
In 2020, the mall first announced the indoor play park was coming to Watertown but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing its delay.
Construction began last summer on the children’s indoor play area.
The Salmon Run Mall park will be the 14th of the Syracuse chain. The Billy Beez at Destiny USA in Syracuse is the closest location to Watertown.
Billy Beez is available for birthday parties, group events, community fundraisers and other events.
The Salmon Run Mall Billy Beez features two signature Rainbow Wave slides, gaming arcade, bumper cars, a section for toddlers, private party rooms and a cafe.
The park is designed so adults can play alongside the little ones, while supervised by the professionally trained staff.
“We’re revolutionizing the concept of family fun. Billy Beez offers families the opportunity to play together, while providing a safe and engaging environment for healthy activities and relationship building,” company CEO Shaun Kriel said in a press release.
Billy Beez is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.us.billybeez.com, follow the Watertown Billy Beez page on Facebook or call Billy Beez at 315-816-4515.
In other mall news, an Ashley Furniture store will be joining the mall soon.
Recently, Wendy’s closed its location in the food court.
