POTSDAM — While many people do their Black Friday shopping online, some locals are becoming disillusioned with buying things through a computer screen, which has been a benefit for local businesses this year.

“I feel like most people do their Black Friday shopping online, like on Amazon, but I like the idea of shopping in person,” said Sam Jensen, who was at Walmart on Friday. He said it’s easier that way to look at products and ensure you get what you want — and the lack of shipping time doesn’t hurt, either.

Black Friday shoppers turn out

The Willow Tree on Route 11, Potsdam, has already seen an uptick in folks making holiday purchases. Mike Gagliardi/Watertown Daily Times
