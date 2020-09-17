WATERTOWN — A blood drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Salmon Run Mall, mall officials announced Tuesday.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ons are also welcomed.
The American Red Cross has a constant and ongoing need for blood and platelet donations, according to a news release from the mall.
There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to meet the needs of patient care.
The Red Cross also is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The Red Cross hopes testing will provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to the novel coronavirus, as some COVID-19 carriers can be asymptomatic.
As hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donors are urged to give now.
Visit shopsalmonrunmall.com for the Healthy Shopper Guidelines, latest sales, news, information and venue hours.
