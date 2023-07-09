MADRID — In a celebration of community, hundreds of people gathered at the Madrid Municipal Park on the banks of the Grasse River to raise money for the Blue House Restaurant, which was recently devastated by fire.
“Since our fire, the outreach has really filled our hearts with love and joy,” Josh P. Taillon said as he tended to the grill, preparing to feed the people piling into the park behind him.
Also offering food were other area restaurants and food purveyors. Sabad’s of Norfolk, Hoof and Horn and Big Spoon were at the party. The park was filled with bounce houses and vendors ranging from a tattoo artist to a brewery.
“These are our friends, our people,” co-owner and Josh’s wife, Alicia Taillon, said. “We would do the same for them in a heartbeat.”
The fire started in the prep area of the Blue House kitchen on the edge of Madrid’s small, quaint downtown in the early morning hours of May 12.
Fortunately, Josh Taillon said, the Madrid Volunteer Fire Department was returning from a false alarm call when they spotted smoke filling downtown.
Alicia said the fire department’s quick response limited the fire damage and kept the fire from spreading to the other buildings, but the smoke damage to the restaurant was extensive.
The Taillons, both Madrid natives, started renovating the Blue House at the end of the Madrid business row in November 2019. A harsh winter followed by a global pandemic meant the restaurant featuring local ingredients opened in January of 2021, serving take-out.
As Josh worked over a wood fire in the old chicken barbecue pit at Madrid Park on Saturday, he thought first of the history of the spot and the many other cooks who had fed Madrid from flames stoked in the old pit, but also of his cooking philosophy,
The Blue House has a wood-fired pizza oven and grill.
“Our main focus is cooking local ingredients over a live fire,” he said.
Alicia said the party on Saturday served two purposes — one, to raise money for the restaurant’s rehabilitation and two, to show the community how much their response and support, even before the fire, has been appreciated.
“The community has really responded to what we are doing,” she said. “Our main mission is to double down on the north country. Most of the time, that’s with food. But it’s so much more than that.”
This summer, she said she is trying to find silver linings. They are spending more time with their young daughter and keeping in touch with customers serving sushi at farmers’ markets — Potsdam (Saturdays) and Canton (Fridays).
She said there is a benefit to having a break from the frantic pace of running a restaurant.
“We are going to lean into the things we can do and try to have a good attitude,” she said. “It affords us the opportunity to tweak some things about the business and look at things anew.”
On their webpage, Bluehouseny.com, Josh and Alicia sum up their experience.
“We’re Josh and Alicia. Just two Madrid kids who opened a restaurant in their hometown … we can’t wait to feed you.”
