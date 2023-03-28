WATERTOWN — If you like board games but not playing them at home, businesswoman Kendra Hamilton has just the place for you.
She’s opened The Rustic Rook in the Salmon Run Mall, a game lounge where she has collected 400 board games that customers can enjoy while having a cup of Joe, sandwich or baked goods.
“You don’t have to sit at your kitchen table to play,” she said.
Patrons pay by the hour and for every 15 minutes after that. The board game cafe had a grand opening earlier this month.
The game lounge also offers games of darts and vintage video games.
The cafe also features leagues and competitions, open mic nights, live music and other events in a remodeled area where part of Gander Mountain used to be.
It’s located between the entrances to Planet Fitness and the Christmas Tree Shops.
She and her family completed the remodeling.
During the week, there will be half off on Monday nights for ladies; Tuesdays are Kids Night; Guy Nights are Wednesdays; and groups get the half off deal on Thursdays.
Co-owner Joe Lewis said they had hoped to collect 300 board games before they opened but ended up gathering almost 400. They want to get more.
“We actually didn’t know how many were out there until we started looking,” he said.
The cafe also offers a variety of coffee products. A comfy sofa is set up in a corner with a TV for video games.
Baked goods are from Mud Pie Designs, while The Eatery in Watertown makes the sandwiches.
She also owns The Paisley Lily, a boutique and gift shop in the mall.
In other mall news, the Easter Bunny has arrived for visits and photos. The mall will be closed Easter Sunday.
Visits and photos are available:
March 29-30 — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 31 to April 1 — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 2 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 3-6 — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
April 7-8 — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Regal Theater will be showing movies on Easter, while Planet Fitness will close at 1 p.m.
