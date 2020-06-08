WATERTOWN — Joining TGI Fridays and Denny’s, Bob Evans is the latest restaurant to permanently close its doors in Watertown.
According to Cheryl Mayforth, executive director of The Workplace, the closure was confirmed when she talked with a customer relations representative at the restaurant’s corporate office and was told the location here would be permanently closed.
“It’s just sad,” Ms. Mayforth said. “My crystal ball has been broken for years, I’d like to hope we’re not going to see a lot of these, but I think it’s a sign of the times.”
At this time, it is unknown how many employees are affected by the closure of the Arsenal Street location.
According to Ms. Mayforth, The Workplace put something out on their Facebook page about the closure and had at least one person contact them saying about 50 employees could now be out of jobs, employees those at The Workplace assume must have been mostly part time.
