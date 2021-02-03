WATERTOWN — A Rochester car dealership that’s entered the local automotive market hopes to start work this spring on a new building for its Chrysler and Jeep dealerships in the town of Watertown.
The Bob Johnson Auto Group on Monday got approval for site plans for the new 28,000- to 30,000-square-foot building that will house the Chrysler and Jeep dealerships on Route 11.
Two vacant buildings, the auto parts store and the used car lot would be demolished to make way for the new structure.
Work on demolishing the building that was the original Caprara dealership should start in the next few weeks, while the building just to the north of it will stay intact for just a little longer.
Representatives for the project first presented the plan in December.
“They’re not changing it from that,” Town of Watertown Planning Board co-chair Pamela D. Desormo said, adding that the state Department of Transportation would only go along with one entrance for the dealership, not two.
The company has promised to clean up the existing paved and gravel parking lot as part of the project.
Plans call for a spring groundbreaking and the building to be ready to open this fall. About 100 people would be employed by the two dealerships, Mr. Love said.
The Rochester company must still go back to the Planning Board to get approval for its sign design. The dealerships are requesting a sign for each of the Chrysler and Jeep franchises, she said.
In September, the Bob Johnson Auto Group — which boasts it has the “Number One Chevy Dealership in the Nation” — purchased the F.X. Caprara Volkswagen and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships in Watertown and the F.X. Caprara Chevrolet Buick and Ford dealerships in Pulaski.
They were purchased from Prime Auto Group, which had operated them since 2018.
In 2018, brothers William F. and Charles G. Caprara sold their dealerships in a complicated deal to Prime Auto Group. They continue to operate other dealerships in the area.
