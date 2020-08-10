WATERTOWN — Jefferson-Lewis BOCES is in the midst of a $25 million renovation project, and at least a dozen former students have returned to work on the upgrades.
Since March, the Charles H. Bohlen Jr. Technical Center has been in a whirlwind of activity as teams of workers upgrade the electrical systems, plumbing, ventilation, heating and air conditioning systems. Teams have been hard at work since school abruptly closed because of COVID-19 more than four months ago. They’re planning to finish their work before the building reopens to students in September.
The local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a labor union which trains, accredits, supports and connects local electrical workers with contractors and jobs, has many members working on the project. John O’Driscoll, the local chapter’s business manager, said the partnership between BOCES and the IBEW runs very deep, and having BOCES graduates now working on the school is just another example of that partnership.
“We cover six counties, so we recruit out of all the BOCES, but it just happens to be that at least a dozen of the former graduates are working on that job, so I thought that was real neat,” Mr, O’Driscoll said. “It shows good cooperation between us and them, when there’s local people working on that.”
The IBEW also works with the BOCES program advisory committee. Tracy J, Gyoerkoe, director of career and technical education for BOCES, said members of the union will look at the electrical wiring technology curriculum and equipment stocks and advise the school on what they should be teaching students, and what tools they should be using in the classroom.
The local BOCES electrical wiring technology program teacher, James Rehley, is a long-standing member of the IBEW, and is also working on the renovation project at the technical center.
“I run the shop here, and my job is to introduce them to the electrical industry, teach them the basics,” Mr. Rehley said. “After being involved with the IBEW for almost 35 years now, I know what they want, I know what resources a student needs in order to be successful.”
He said most of what he focuses on teaching the students in his shop revolves around work ethic, toughness and working on a team. Mr. O’Driscoll said in his experience, employers are now looking for employees with communication skills, well-developed work ethics, the ability to work in teams and other “soft skills.”
“All those things are being put out in front by employers, sometimes even ahead of the technical skills,” Mr. O’Driscoll said.
Students enter the BOCES program in 11th grade, and do half-days at the BOCES campus for two years until they graduate. After that, many of the more talented students are encouraged to apply for the apprenticeship program at the IBEW.
“We start identifying promising students early, and I’ll talk to them here, Alan Smith (IBEW training director) comes in and does a presentation around January usually, and if we get a connection, where a kid who has the resources to be successful demonstrates the desire to do it, that’s where the teamwork comes in,” Mr. Rehley said.
The IBEW apprenticeship is a five-year program. Apprentices start out by working with a contractor during the days, and taking classes one or two nights a week at the IBEW headquarters in Watertown. Some apprentices travel from as far away as Massena for those classes, Mr. O’Driscoll said.
The IBEW apprenticeship classes teach students more in-depth electrical engineering skills than the BOCES program, and supplements in-house education with hands-on projects in their training facility just across the parking lot from their offices. There, apprentices learn how to wire and maintain electrical panels, fire alarm systems, solar arrays, as well as residential and commercial-level electrical systems.
After completing the five-year IBEW program, apprentices become journeymen of the electrical trade, allowing them to work independently and train apprentices themselves.
Brian Trickey, an IBEW member and foreman on the BOCES renovations, said he was encouraged by his father to join the BOCES electrical wire technology program, which he graduated from in 2009.
“I originally thought I’d be a corrections officer,” he said. “I quickly decided that the criminal justice path just wasn’t for me, I needed something that was hands on. I can’t just sit in a classroom and do reports.”
He said the education he got at BOCES definitely convinced him to work in the electrical field, and after becoming a journeyman with the IBEW, he saw great success.
Mr. Rehley said he wishes more people understood what kind of education students are getting in BOCES trade school programs. He said he often sees people who reject the idea of pursuing a trade education at BOCES because they assume the school is an alternative for those who aren’t smart enough to make it through traditional high school.
“I want people to understand how hard this job really is,” Mr. Rehley said. “Brian is making 1,000 decisions a day. If you were to follow him around, you would be just shocked by the problem solving and the things that he and everyone else here is doing to get the job done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.