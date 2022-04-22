FOWLER — The last of three Business Connections: Spotlight on Resources events will be held at the end of the month and will highlight courses and students who attend St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES at the Southwest Career and Technical Education Center in Fowler.
The St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee, which has representatives from the county Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Development Agency, Workforce Development Board and Small Business Development Center, will be holding its last scheduled Business Connections from 8:30 to 11 a.m. April 28 at the Board of Cooperative Educational Services’ Southwest Tech campus, 3606 Route 58.
The sessions aim to show area businesses what the BOCES programs and students can offer to fill vacancies in the county workforce, according to Benjamin R. Dixon, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
“With hands-on learning at the centers, workplace experience, and real-world project delivery, the BOCES programs are a tremendous resource for our county,” Dixon said in a news release. “One can’t really fathom the education the students are receiving at the tech centers without seeing it firsthand. Every business in the county with workforce needs should attend these events.”
Previous sessions this spring have been held at Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg and Seaway Tech in Norwood.
Dixon said leaders of several businesses — such as Goodrich Refrigeration and Frenchie’s Chevrolet — shared their positive experiences working with BOCES to meet their workforce and programmatic needs.
“I thought the tour was excellent. The staff seemed very knowledgeable and dedicated in their approach to instruction,” one business leader said. “The students were engaged and displayed a passion for their program.”
There are still slots available to attend. Advanced registration is required for the Fowler event and space is limited. To register online, go to www.visitslc.org and look for the “Business Connections: Spotlight on Resources” link under the calendar of events section. For more information, contact the chamber’s Workforce Development Coordinator Laura Pearson at Laura@SLCChamber.org or call 315-393-3620.
Breakfast will be provided by the culinary arts programs.
