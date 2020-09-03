WATERTOWN — Bolton’s Pharmacy announced Thursday via a Facebook post that its second location, Bolton’s II, is closing. The pharmacy’s last day of service will be Friday.
Customers of Bolton’s II, 1320 Washington St., will still be able to take advantage of the services provided by Bolton’s from its original West Main Street location.
Bolton’s opened on West Main Street in 1895 and opened its second location, Bolton’s II, on Nov. 5, 1996. The pharmacy relocated to its current location in the Top’s Plaza in 2016 under owners Patti Signor and Bradd Beimford. According to the Facebook post, the pharmacy was doing quite well in that location.
With Mr. Beimford’s retirement from Bolton’s a few years ago, and Mrs. Signor retiring this year, it was no longer feasible to keep the second location open, said Shawn Signor, Mrs. Signor’s son.
Mr. Signor, 34, started working for Bolton’s in 2000. Hearing all about it growing up, when he became a pharmacist, he returned to the store to work. He and his wife, Colleen Signor, will be buying the pharmacy from his mother and running the West Main Street location.
Mr. Signor said the same services will be offered.
“Not much else will change other than Patti retiring,” Mr. Signor said.
His mother was one of two pharmacists working at the Washington Street location. The other has began working at the pharmacy’s other location, Mr. Signor said.
As far as prescriptions, Mr. Signor said customers don’t have to switch over their prescriptions. The pharmacy can transfer the information over from one store to the other. For controlled substances, it’s required that new scripts be sent over to the West Main Street store.
“We’re going to try to make it (the transition) as easy as possible for them (the customers),” Mr. Signor said. “We are hoping to be able to take care of all of our patients in the area. We want to keep the pharmacy going and keep growing and continue to offer our services to everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.